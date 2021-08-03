Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seattle Mariners activate Jake Fraley, put Shed Long on IL

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZboYG_0bFuoHOe00

The Seattle Mariners activated outfielder Jake Fraley from the injured list in a series of moves ahead of Monday night’s game with the host Tampa Bay Rays.

Seattle also placed infielder/outfielder Shed Long (right shin stress reaction) on the 10-day injured list, designated outfielder Dillon Thomas for assignment and claimed outfielder Marcus Wilson off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

Fraley, 26, returns after a four-game rehab assignment with Tacoma. He landed on the COVID-19 injured list on July 18.

Fraley is batting .237 with a .409 on-base percentage, seven homers, 23 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 40 games with the Mariners this season.

Long, 25, is batting .198 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 34 games this season.

Thomas, 28, made his MLB debut on June 9 and batted .111 (1-for-9) with two RBIs in four games for Seattle.

Wilson, 24, was a second-round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014 and has not yet played in the majors. He batted .242 with 10 homers, 30 RBIs and 10 steals in 64 games this season at Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox designated him for assignment on Friday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Seattle Mariners#The Boston Red Sox#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Triple A Worcester#The Red Sox#Yanks#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBKOMO News

Surprising Seattle Mariners keep winning the close ones

The Seattle Mariners have worked their way into the postseason race — one run at a time. The Mariners improved to 23-8 in one-run games, and that remarkable record has them just 1 1/2 games behind Oakland for the second wild card in the American League. Seattle has been outscored...
MLBPeoria Journal Star

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

The Oakland Athletics (56-44) wrap up their four-game series with the Seattle Mariners (53-46) Sunday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Athletics vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Seattle beat Oakland Saturday 5-4 to...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Heads to bench

Long will sit Saturday against Oakland. Long had been the left fielder against the last seven righties the Mariners faced, but he'll hit the bench here against right-hander Chris Bassitt. Long hasn't made much of a case for regular at-bats thus far this season, striking out 30.3 percent of the time while hitting .180/.241/.360. Jake Bauers will start in left field in his absence.
MLBchatsports.com

Should the Seattle Mariners trade for Whit Merrifield?

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 9: Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates a single against the Seattle Mariners. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Whit Merrifield. There are not many players in baseball that would fit this Seattle Mariners team better than Whit Merrifield....
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Swipes bag in win

Long went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 win over the Athletics. Long reached in the seventh on a walk and eventually stole second for his first steal of the year. It has been a struggle at the plate all year for the 25-year-old, who currently is slashing .180/.241/.360 with four homers, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored and an 8:33 BB:K over 109 plate appearances. He's striking out at a 30.3 percent rate this year and has really yet to get things going in the hitting department since the beginning of the 2020 campaign.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners’ Shed Long Jr. Has Value at the Trade Deadline

Jul 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Shed Long Jr. (4) hits a two run double against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports. With the Seattle Mariners in a position to buy at the 2021 Trade...
MLBchatsports.com

2021 Series Preview: Houston Astros @ Seattle Mariners

It’s been a long run since the Houston Astros faced the Seattle Mariners this season. In seven games (two series) during the first month of the campaign, the Astros won four of those games, though they lost two out of three in T-Mobile Park. Months later, the Mariners are 7...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Vinny Nittoli: DFA'd by Seattle

Nittoli was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday. Nittoli made his big-league debut in late June and gave up two runs in one inning before returning to Triple-A Tacoma. The 30-year-old could remain at Tacoma if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
MLBchatsports.com

The Seattle Mariners have a new fan: Jared Carrabis

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners gets a Gatorade bath from Jake Bauers #5 and Ty France #23 after the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 26, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) For those of you...
MLBcbslocal.com

Pirates Trade Pitcher Tyler Anderson To Seattle Mariners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced they have traded pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners. According to the club, they acquired catcher Carter Bins and right-handed pitcher Joaquin Tejada from Seattle. Bins, a 22-year-old, has a batting average of .247 with eight home runs in 50 games in the...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Bauers: Stealing starts from Shed Long

Bauers will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Athletics. Bauers may have supplanted Shed Long as Seattle's top option in left field; he'll pick up his third start in a row Sunday, while Long sticks on the bench for the second straight day. The 25-year-old played a key part in Saturday's 5-4 win, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, a walk and a run.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Bauers on Mariners' bench Tuesday night

Seattle Mariners first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Lance McCullers and the Houston Astros. Bauers started the previous four games, with the last three coming in left field. Shed Long is shifting to left field in place of Bauers on Tuesday while Dylan Moore returns to the lineup to bat eighth and play second base.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seattle Mariners trade for Rays closer Diego Castillo

The Seattle Mariners have made a move to bolster their bullpen by trading for Tampa Bay Rays closer Diego Castillo according to Jeff Passan. Earlier in the week the Mariners made a surprising move by trading their closer Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros but this move now gives them a proven closer to fill the hole left by Graveman.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Productive night in comeback win

Long went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Astros on Monday. Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore drew the headlines with their big blasts, but Long played a role in the wild comeback win with a timely sixth-inning knock that brought the Mariners to within a run. The multi-hit effort was a rare taste of offensive success for the struggling second baseman, who hadn't managed more than one hit in a game since June 17.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Seattle Mariners to visit the Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners (55-48, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (36-66, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-8, 4.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +100, Mariners -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Seattle will play...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Seattle Mariners lose key piece of bullpen

Hector Santiago had unexpectedly become a key part of the Seattle Mariners‘ bullpen. He had flamed out as a starter and struggled mightily in 2019 before sitting out in 2020. Signed to a minor league deal, Santiago suddenly became a stabilizing force in the bullpen, a key part of their success thus far in 2021.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Bauers sitting for Mariners Monday

The Seattle Mariners did not list Jake Bauers as a starter for Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bauers will take a seat Monday while Mitch Haniger takes a turn in right field and Luis Torrens comes off the bench to bat seventh as the team's designated hitter. Our...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Playing time trending down

Long remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers. On the bench for the third game in a row, Long appears to have been one of the big losers following the Mariners' trade-deadline acquisition of Abraham Toro. With Toro expected to handle a near-everyday role at second base or designated hitter, Dylan Moore and Jake Bauers have been picking up more work in the corner outfield at Long's expense.
MLBchatsports.com

2022 season schedule released for Seattle Mariners

MLB released their full planned schedules for the 2022 season today, including the upcoming slate for the Seattle Mariners. The standout elements at first glance appear to be, in roughly chronological order... Seattle opens at home! They’ll host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 to start the season...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Sean Murphy wins the MVP in the Seattle Mariners victory

The Seattle Mariners won 4-3 last night against the Oakland Athletics but the player of the game doesn’t go to a Mariner. The MVP award from last night goes to the A’s catcher Sean Murphy and the runner-up for the MVP goes to Jake Diekman. Thanks to their seventh-inning battery,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy