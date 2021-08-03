Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Karsten Warholm Demolishes 400 Meter Hurdles World Record, Rips His Own Shirt In Celebration

By Chris Chavez
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jqyQ_0bFuo1MH00

Karsten Warholm ran 45.95 to destroy his own world record and win gold in the men's 400 meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

In front of a mostly empty stadium on a hot afternoon in Tokyo, Norway's Karsten Warholm broke the men's 400-meter hurdle world record with a 45.95-second run to take .75 seconds off his own previous world record.

The race easily goes down as one of the best performances in history with six national records set.

U.S. Olympic Trials champion Rai Benjamin also got under Warholm's previous mark of 46.70 to take silver in 46.17. Benjamin was widely considered the top contender to possibly upset Warholm after running 46.83 at the trials and taking silver at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

Benjamin and Warholm did not race each other all year until the Olympic semifinal, where they just coasted and saved their best for the final round.

Warholm has not lost a 400m hurdles race since September 8, 2018 and it wouldn't happen on Tuesday morning in Tokyo.

"The Olympic gold medal is what everybody talks about," Waholm said. "I knew this race was going to be the toughest of my life, but I was ready."

"I dream about it like a maniac," Warholm added. "I sleep all night on it. I spend all my time thinking about this, so just getting this last medal into my collection – it’s complete."

Upon crossing the finish line, Warholm tore apart the top of his jersey and put his arms to his head in shock – as he did when he won his firts world championship title in 2017 which drew comparisons to "The Scream" painting by his fellow Norweigan Edvard Munch .

Benjamin challenged Warholm until the end of the race but appeared visibly disappointed that a world record was not enough to stop Warholm.

“I always give myself 24 hours to process things," Benjamin said. "Right now I am just full of emotion. I have worked so hard. This is what matters. I got a medal but it just hurts to lose."

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos finished third in 46.72 for silver, which dipped under Kevin Young's previous world record of 46.78 that stood from 1992 until Warholm beat it in Oslo on July 1.

The women's 400-meter hurdles final will be held on Aug. 6 and features a showdown between reigning Olympic champion and former world record holder Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin, who broke the world record with her 51.90 victory at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

More Olympics Coverage:

Caeleb Dressel's Picture-Perfect Tokyo Olympics
More Sports Need to Get in on the Trend of Mixed Events
Surfing's Spirit Embodied in Sport's First Olympic Gold Medalist
Put on the Spot, USWNT's Alyssa Naeher Has Proved She Can Thrive

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalilah Muhammad
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
Person
Rai Benjamin
Person
Karsten Warholm
Person
Edvard Munch
Person
Alyssa Naeher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#The U S Olympic Trials#The Trend Of Mixed Events#Uswnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Place
Doha, QA
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Houston Chronicle

TV station apologizes for 'inexcusable' photos on Olympic broadcast

A South Korean TV station issued an apology for its "inexcusable" use of offensive photos and captions during the Olympic opening ceremony broadcast Friday. CNN reports MBC paired the introduction of each nation with sometimes odd, sometimes flat-out distasteful imagery. When Ukraine's athletes entered the Tokyo Olympic stadium, MBC showed a photo of Chernobyl, while Syria was described as a country with "rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years." Italy got a photo of pizza, Norway a photo of salmon and Romania an image of the fictional character Dracula.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Michael Phelps Net Worth: How Rich Is The Swimmer With Most Olympic Medals?

Michael Phelps is not only the most decorated Olympian of all time, but he's also among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Considered by many to be the greatest swimmer of all time, the 35-year-old Maryland native has won 28 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2016 — 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.
SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is what Michael Phelps said about Simone Biles

Few people can relate to the kind of pressure and attention Simone Biles is receiving this year. One of those people is Michael Phelps. Phelps swam in his first Olympics in 2000 at the age of 15. By 2008, he became the star of the Summer Games in Beijing, winning eight gold medals. The Olympics were built around him in 2012 and 2016 as he was the biggest star of those Olympiads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy