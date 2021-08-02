Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pewter Report Podcast: Bucs Training Camp – AB Dominant, Cockrell’s Big Day & More

Pewter Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePewterReport.com is excited to announce its partnership for the Pewter Report Podcast with CELSIUS energy drinks. They provide essential, functional energy for an active lifestyle. The Pewter Report Podcast, energized by CELSIUS, is an audio hour four days a week. It consists of news, analysis and inside scoop on the...

www.pewterreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Cockrell
Person
Antonio Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#American Football#Bucs Training Camp#Pewterreport Com#The Pewter Report Podcast#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Celsius Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Colts Make Decision On Potential Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday for only unfortunate reasons. Carson Wentz will soon undergo foot surgery and miss the next five to 12 weeks. It’s a devastating setback for a Colts team many believe is capable of winning the AFC South and challenging for the AFC title. So who will Indianapolis turn to now? Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are on the roster. So is Brett Hundley. Is that the best they can do?
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 Clear Winner In Broncos QB Competition Today

The Denver Broncos have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. With starter Drew Lock returning for a third year and veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater joining the ranks, there are plenty of unanswered questions at this year’s training camp. But, according to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN proposes Eagles-Jaguars trade

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Six preseason NFL trades that teams should make: Imagining deals for Nick Foles, Xavien Howard, more - ESPN+. Jacksonville Jaguars get: TE Zach Ertz. Philadelphia Eagles get: Conditional 2022 fifth-round pick (can become a third- or fourth-round pick based on production). There’s no mystery surrounding Ertz’s preference to be traded away from Philly, as he’s been the subject of speculation throughout the offseason. With Dallas Goedert available to step into a more primary tight end role and a youth movement in some spots of the roster, the Eagles will have a new look under coach Nick Sirianni. Ertz is due $8.5 million this year, which Philly would accumulate in cap and cash savings in any deal that is executed. The draft pick adds to the Eagles’ treasure trove of 2022 selections. Jacksonville’s group of pass-catching tight ends is about as slim as you’ll find in the league, making any potential upgrade a worthwhile exploration. Thirty-year-old Ertz is coming off a disappointing season in which he posted career lows in yards, yards per catch and touchdowns, but it’s impossible to dismiss the context surrounding the dreadful 2020 Philly offense that played some part in that. He’s an exceptional pro and would help the Jacksonville culture as it begins the Trevor Lawrence era.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Titans Expected To Add Veteran Offensive Lineman

For a dominant run-first offense, having good line depth is very important. The Tennessee Titans fit the mold, and are adding a solid veteran up front. Brent Qvale broke into the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the New York Jets, before a move to the Houston Texans for the 2020 season.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Ranks The NFL’s 5 Best Defenses

Heading into the 2021 season, the NFL features some incredibly talented defensive units. During Thursday’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, former NFL linebacker and current analyst Sam Acho released his list of the top-five defenses in the league right now. The list goes as follows:. 1. Baltimore Ravens. 2....
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens training camp observations on more defensive dominance, LB Patrick Queen and more | COMMENTARY

The Ravens defense dominated and overwhelmed the offense for the second straight day of practice with full pads Wednesday. It got to the point where it was sheer embarrassment for the offense, which was without several starting players, but it shouldn’t have been this lopsided. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was intercepted three times but had very little time to throw with defensive players ...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Why Blake Haubeil Can Make Titans Roster As UDFA

In three seasons under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Tennessee Titans have gotten plenty of things right en route to three consecutive winning seasons to start his tenure, an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2019, and an AFC South title in 2020. But for all the success, the Titans have been unable to get their kicking situation stabilized.
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Prediction

While Bucs players report today, training camp officially kicks off tomorrow with Tampa Bay’s first practice of the 2021 season. As our training camp battle series comes to a close, we’ll take a look back at each position we’ve covered. The stories are linked below with a brief synopsis of each battle. I also take a stab at a 53-man roster prediction and practice squad.
NFLbuccaneers.com

Bucs Make Clean Break with Start of Training Camp

There is – and always will be – some disagreement as to whether Sunday is the first or last day of the week. Most calendars you see would seem to indicate that the week starts on Sunday, but international standard ISO 8601 states that Monday comes first. One thing is...
NFLbuccaneers.com

Bucs Feeling the Heat Early in Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers know they will be getting every opponent's best shot in 2021 after they took home another Lombardi Trophy last February. Apparently, even Mother Nature wants to take on the champs. So far, she's off to a good start. The Buccaneers are two days into their 2021...
NFLPewter Report

PR Roundtable: Which Bucs Player Has Most To Prove At Training Camp?

The PewterReport.com Roundtable features the opinions of the PR staff as it tackles a topic each week that involves the Bucs. This week’s topic: Which Bucs Player Has The Most To Prove At Training Camp?. Scott Reynolds: RoJo Is Entering A Make-Or-Break Year. All of the starting roles in Tampa...
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Safety Absent From Training Camp

The first day of the Bucs’ 2021 training camp saw every player on the roster in attendance, except for one. Safety Raven Greene, who the Bucs signed as a free agent in May, did not report to the AdventHealth Training Center. Head coach Bruce Arians said that the team was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy