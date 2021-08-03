Cancel
For many corporations, political 'wokeness' works

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. corporations pulled funding from Republican election deniers after January 6, and despite boycott threats, those companies have done very well financially. Yale School of Management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says it’s in a company’s best interest to take a stand for social harmony. “When you see someone say, ‘stay in your lane, run your business’ – this is their lane. This is part of the social context, part of the strategic context of business.”Aug. 3, 2021.

