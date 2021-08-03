Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin father and daughter drown in Adams County

news8000.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT)- Dive teams recovered the bodies of a Wisconsin father and his daughter from an Adams County Lake. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several children were swimming in Lake Pentenwell on Sunday, August 1st when they began to struggle. Their father jumped in to help and never resurfaced. Other witnesses helped all but one of the children to shore. On Monday, August 2nd, divers recovered the bodies of 14-year old Aurora Nett and her 41-year-old father Andrew both of Arkdale, Wisconsin.

