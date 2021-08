(Eagan, MN) -- The Minnesota Vikings are cutting ties with rookie Jaylen Twyman before he ever steps onto the field. The former Pitt Panther was cut on Monday for a non-football injury after he was shot four times during the offseason. The defensive tackle was selected in the sixth round, 199th overall by Minnesota. According to E-S-P-N, however, the move may just be procedural, as if he clears wavers, he reverts back to the Vikings and will be able to be retained without the team losing a roster spot.