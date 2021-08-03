Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Coronavirus: Berkeley, 7 Bay Area counties reinstate indoor mask mandates amid COVID-19 surge

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtV3z_0bFumoOv00

SAN FRANCISCO — Eight health officers in California’s Bay Area issued health orders Monday requiring masks be worn indoors in public places, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

The indoor mask order, set to take effect just after midnight Tuesday, affects Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley, KTVU reported.

Marin County Health Officer Dr. Lisa Santora said during a joint news conference that the mandate is intended to keep businesses open and to ensure that schools can return to in-person instruction within a week. She also noted that it’s perfectly acceptable to take off a mask while “actively eating,” emphasizing that the measure is not a ban on indoor dining, the TV station reported.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the order comes several weeks after Los Angeles County became one of the first in the nation to reinstate an indoor mask mandate and on the same day that Kaiser Permanente announced it will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all employees and physicians. The Oakland-based health care behemoth said nearly a quarter of its 240,000 employees remain unvaccinated, the Times reported.

“We must act now to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community. If you are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine and have not yet done so, please do not wait any longer,” Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said during the news conference. “During July, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in our county increased 400%. Four out of five of the COVID-19 patients we see are not vaccinated, even though only one out of five Contra Costa adults are not vaccinated.”

According to KTVU, the health officers argued that reinstating the use of indoor masks provides an important added layer of protection, especially in light of a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study indicating that even fully vaccinated individuals can, in some instances, spread the dominant and highly transmissible delta variant.

“The highly contagious delta variant is a killer which requires us to take this step back to safeguard the community,” San Mateo County Board President David Canepa said during the news conference.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the state confirmed 33,407 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Sunday.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
Berkeley, CA
Government
Berkeley, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Ktvu#The Los Angeles Times#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

GREENVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville threatened more than 10,000 buildings in...
California StatePosted by
KRMG

'Nothing's safe' as wildfire tears through California town

GREENVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — Shelton Douthit and his team at the Feather River Land Trust in Northern California have been working to restore the lush natural habitat and protect Indigenous artifacts around Lake Almanor. Now, after a ferocious wildfire tore through the area, he knows “nothing's safe." Driven by...
HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: California announces more vaccine incentives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California has announced another round of coronavirus vaccine incentives. The California Department of Health Care Services on Friday said it would spend $350 million to vaccinate more people on the state’s Medicaid program. Medicaid is the joint state and federal health insurance program for people who are disabled or have low incomes.
Rogers County, OKPosted by
KRMG

US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country. The U.S. was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

Some in US getting COVID-19 boosters without FDA approval

DENVER — (AP) — When the delta variant started spreading, Gina Welch decided not to take any chances: She got a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by going to a clinic and telling them it was her first shot. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
KRMG

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Bikers swarm South Dakota amid COVID-19 surge

STURGIS, S.D. — With an estimated 700,000 bikers expected to converge on South Dakota’s Black Hills this weekend for the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, public health officials are bracing for the event’s potential COVID-19 superspreader fallout. According to The Washington Post, at least 649 COVID-19 cases were linked to...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Connecticut: nursing home workers must get shots

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut has become the latest state to mandate that workers in nursing homes be vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday directed an executive order that requires all employees of long-term care facilities to receive at least the first dose of a vaccine by Sept. 7.
Hawaii StatePosted by
KRMG

Not guilty verdict for Hawaiian elders protesting telescope

HONOLULU — (AP) — Four Native Hawaiians arrested in 2019 while protesting against construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii's highest peak were not guilty of obstructing the mountain's access road, a judge ruled Friday. Judge M. Kanani Laubach issued her verdict after a trial that began in January 2020...

Comments / 0

Community Policy