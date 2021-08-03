Cancel
Reported revenue of HSBC falls slightly in first half of 2021

 4 days ago

LONDON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- British multinational investment bank HSBC on Monday announced a slight fall in reported revenue for the first half of 2021 (H1) despite rising profits. The bank's 2021 interim results showed that its reported revenue fell by 4 percent compared with the same period last year...

