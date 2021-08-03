11th Annual Race for Recovery 5K Run/Walk Sept. 25 at Indian River State College Pruitt Campus
Non-profit seeks to shed light on overdose awareness and suicide prevention. New Horizons of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee is honored to host the 11th Annual Race for Recovery 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk on Saturday, September 25 at 7:00 a.m., at Indian River State College Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie. The race is being presented by perennial sponsor HealthCite Pharmacy, with additional sponsorship opportunities available.veronews.com
