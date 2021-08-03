What: The Newest Chorale Ensemble on the Treasure Coast. When: Thursdays (Starting, August 19th) The Paradise Master Chorale is the newest choral ensemble on the treasure coast and will specialize in large choral works to be performed with chamber orchestra, brass ensemble, organ, and/or piano. The inaugural season rehearsals will begin on August 19th at the St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, and the Chorale will make its performance debut as part of the St. John’s Cross Fine Arts Series annual Patriotic Concert in honor of our Veteran’s in November. The Chorale will kick off the inaugural season with Randall’s Thompson’s “TESTAMENT OF FREEDOM” based on the letters of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, The chorale will be accompanied by one concert series’ resident ensembles – The Saint John’s Brass Ensemble and organ. All proceeds from this concert will be donated to the Veteran’s Council of Indian River County. The second part of the inaugural season (spring 2022) will feature the “REQUIEM” by Gabriel Faure’ accompanied by Chamber Ensemble and Organ.