The D-backs acquired outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Alberto Ciprian from the Brewers in exchange for Eduardo Escobar on Wednesday night. Hummel, 26, is a switch-hitting outfielder who hit .254/.435/.508 with eight doubles, three triples, six homers, 15 RBIs and 41 walks (26 strikeouts) in 46 games for Triple-A Nashville this season. Over six seasons in the Brewers’ system (2016-21), Hummel has played in 363 games and hit .245 with 57 doubles, 11 triples, 36 homers, 163 RBIs and 231 walks (286 strikeouts). He was the Brewers’ 18th-round pick in the 2016 Draft out of the University of Portland.