Ghostbusters: Afterlife Spoiler Merchandise Confirms Original Cast Will Suit Up in New Movie

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince audiences learned that Jason Reitman was bringing back all the trappings of Ghostbusters for his new film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, fans have wondered whether Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson -- all confirmed to have a role in the film -- will actually suit up in their iconic jumpsuits as Ghostbusters. Now, courtesy a preview of Ghostbusters: Afterlife merch and toys, it appears that the answer is yes. As seen earlier today, a handful of new Ghostbusters: Afterlife toys and accessories were revealed officially earlier today, including a photo that features a clearly-older Venkman, Stantz, and Zeddemore than the last time we saw any of them busting ghosts.

