Ghostbusters: Afterlife Spoiler Merchandise Confirms Original Cast Will Suit Up in New Movie
Since audiences learned that Jason Reitman was bringing back all the trappings of Ghostbusters for his new film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, fans have wondered whether Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson -- all confirmed to have a role in the film -- will actually suit up in their iconic jumpsuits as Ghostbusters. Now, courtesy a preview of Ghostbusters: Afterlife merch and toys, it appears that the answer is yes. As seen earlier today, a handful of new Ghostbusters: Afterlife toys and accessories were revealed officially earlier today, including a photo that features a clearly-older Venkman, Stantz, and Zeddemore than the last time we saw any of them busting ghosts.comicbook.com
