Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joining Seahawks, Sean Mannion Playing Role of Translator For Shane Waldron's Offense

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
Posted by 
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 4 days ago

RENTON, WA - As the Seahawks kicked off their second week of training camp on Monday, quarterback Sean Mannion was fluently reciting the contents of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's playbook.

He was signed by the team on Saturday.

"He's really smart. Really smart," Seattle coach Pete Carroll echoed to reporters. "[Quarterbacks coach] Austin [Davis] would tell you: he's been here a day and he's already running the offense. He's already called the stuff. I don't know how a guy could do that. Honestly, I don't even know how a guy could do that."

Mannion was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, two years before Sean McVay, Waldron and company took over in Los Angeles. Despite the eventual change in command, Mannion stayed in L.A. for the remainder of his rookie contract and served as Jared Goff's backup through the 2018 season.

In the Oregon State product's final year with the Rams, Waldron—a tight ends coach in 2017—was promoted to passing game coordinator. As such, he worked directly with Mannion who, as the best backup quarterbacks do, became a student of his and McVay's passing game philosophy.

Despite some systematic and terminological changes, Mannion's knowledge has carried over to his reunion with Waldron in Seattle. Providing even more context to how Waldron is running things now compared to his time in Los Angeles, tight end Gerald Everett says the differences and similarities are split right down the middle.

"I'll have to say 50-50, honestly," said Everett, who spent the first four years of his career as a member of the Rams. "But, you know, it's a lot of intricacies and a lot of details that you definitely have to be keyed-in on. There's some similarities, but you look around the league, every offense is running something of the same."

Having fallen under Waldron's jurisdiction in his rookie year, Everett is one of the few individuals in Seattle who can speak from experience on the new offensive coordinator. That's what makes Mannion a valuable piece to the team in its preparation for the upcoming season, using his familiarity with Waldron to help introduce and install the play-caller's new concepts and terms.

The Seahawks got their first look at Mannion last Monday, bringing him in for a workout prior to the start of training camp. Carroll noted the obvious appeal of the quarterback's background with Waldron, but added that he and his staff were impressed with what they saw.

Mannion has spent the last two seasons backing up Kirk Cousins on the Vikings. Over the course of his six-year career, he's thrown for 384 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in 13 games—three of which he started.

Contrary to initial belief, Carroll says Mannion wasn't brought in to compete with Geno Smith. A former second-round selection of the Jets, Smith has signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in each of the past three offseasons and has developed a strong relationship with incumbent starter Russell Wilson.

"[Signing Mannion] doesn't have anything to do with Geno right now," Carroll clarified. "Geno's doing great. Geno has had one day after another after another after another. He's really in full flow of the whole thing. But we'll see. If we get down where we're needing three [quarterbacks], then the competition's really on and we'll see how that goes with Alex [McGough]."

Mannion's job, for the time being, appears to simply consist of translating Waldron's system.

"With that background," Carroll explained. "I think he's an interesting guy to bring to camp."

Comments / 0

SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
69
Followers
530
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Wa#Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLNBC Sports

Jets to work out Sean Mannion, Josh Johnson

The Jets are in the quarterback market. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson remains unsigned as of early Wednesday afternoon. But even if he were there, the club would have only three QBs for camp. Since he isn’t, there’s an added sense of urgency. That’s why, according to ESPN’s Adam...
NFLOlympian

Russell Wilson in Shane Waldron’s offense, Jamal Adams’ deal top Seahawks camp to-do list

In all of Russell Wilson’s nine previous NFL summers, training camp meant renewal. Refreshment. Shane Waldron has replaced Brian Schottenheimer as Wilson’s and the Seahawks’ new offensive coordinator. Waldron, 41, is the former passing game coordinator and tight ends coach for the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. He is the third play caller Wilson has had in 10 years leading Seattle’s offense.
NFLField Gulls

Report: Seahawks to sign QB Sean Mannion

The Seattle Seahawks currently have four quarterbacks on the roster. Russell Wilson is, of course, the unquestioned starter. However, behind him are Geno Smith, Danny Etling and Alex McGough, however according to reports Saturday evening, the Hawks are set to add a new quarterback who may be more familiar with the new offense.
NFLField Gulls

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett reveal who they think the funniest Seahawks are

Two Seahawks players who we know like to have a laugh are Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Despite their somewhat dissimilar personalities, the two have often been seen cracking jokes to one another or to the media at press conferences. This week, we heard from both Metcalf and Lockett on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Sends Clear Message About Seahawks Roster

Russell Wilson might not have been pleased with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, but these days he seems to be very optimistic about the team’s roster. During an interview with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, Wilson was asked about his excitement level for the new-look offense under Shane Waldron.
NFLSeattle Times

Seahawks make Sean Mannion signing official, waive Danny Etling

The Seahawks on Sunday made official the signing of backup quarterback Sean Mannion. To make room on the roster, Seattle waived backup quarterback Danny Etling. The moves mean Seattle still has four quarterbacks on its roster — Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Alex McGough and Mannion. Mannion, a former Oregon State...
NFLKOMO News

Gerald Everett relishes chance for major role with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are hoping signing tight end Gerald Everett will pay off in a big way. Everett is an athletic option for the Seahawks who has the chance to be the No. 3 pass catcher in Seattle's offensive system. He also brings an understanding of the new system after spending the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he worked with new Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Huard: What’s the most encouraging thing about the Seahawks’ offense?

The Seattle Seahawks are getting familiar now in training camp with their new offense under Shane Waldron, the former Los Angeles Rams passing coordinator who jumped to Pete Carroll’s coaching staff this offseason to become a first-time NFL offensive coordinator. As you might expect, that means a lot of attention...
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Salk: New Seahawks OC Waldron has ‘one of the hardest jobs in Seattle’

The 2021 Seattle Seahawks have two coordinators at very different stages of their career. The man leading the charge on defense is Ken Norton Jr., who’s entering his fourth season as Seattle’s defensive coordinator. He previously served as DC of the then-Oakland Raiders before returning to head coach Pete Carroll’s Seahawks staff in 2018.
NFLChannel 6000

Former Beaver Sean Mannion back in the Northwest as Seahawks QB

Seattle, WA (KOIN) — When veteran NFL quarterback Sean Mannion was choosing a team to sign with for training camp, the choice was easy. “I just felt like this was such a unique opportunity,” Mannion said before the second day of padded practice in Renton, WA. “Such a great franchise, such a successful franchise, get to play for Coach [Pete] Carroll…and on a personal level, being back in the Pacific Northwest and being close to my family.”
NFLseattle Seahawks

Seahawks Daily: Depth On Offense

Seattle Seahawks reporter Jackie Montgomery reviews the depth throughout the offensive side of the ball, with audio from DK Metcalf, Gerald Everett and Pete Carroll. Plus, a sneak peek at some of the big plays made in today's practice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy