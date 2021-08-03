UNC Basketball: Kenny Williams will be on the hardwood this summer
Former UNC basketball standout Kenny Williams has been named to the Charlotte Hornets’ Summer League roster. The Charlotte Hornets revealed their 2021 Summer League roster on Monday, and former University of North Carolina basketball standout Kenny Williams made the cut. Oh, and never mind the error on the Hornets’ initial tweet that stated Williams was a member of the Louisville Cardinals. Williams, a native of Richmond, Virginia and a member of the Tar Heels’ 2017 NCAA Championship team, last played for the Austin Spurs of the NBA G-League.keepingitheel.com
