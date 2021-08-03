Dubuque’s first sober bar looking to create fun, relaxing atmosphere without the booze

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cheering “Bula” means cheering for love and happiness at Kava Kafe, and that is a cheer Stacy Meyer has already learned quite well. ”We have not missed a day, and it has been going on for 18 days now?” Meyer said, when she remembered she has visited the cafe every single day since it has opened. “I was looking for a reason not to drink and here it is. I have not had a drop of alcohol since.”