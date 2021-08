In today’s market, it’s hard to imagine BMW being on the verge on failure. The Bavarian giant is not only one of the most well-known names in the world of luxury but it’s also one of the most successful automakers in the world, regardless of segment. However, back in the 1950s, BMW was on a knife-edge, trying desperately to not fall off into bankruptcy. A few cars are credited with saving the brand, including the BMW Isetta and Neue Klasse of vehicles. However, one of the cars that helped bring the brand back to life was actually one that’s mostly been forgotten — the BMW 700.