Rain can’t dampen spirits at Charles City Party in the Park
Some much-needed rain kept the numbers a little low, but canopies went up and Party in the Park went on as scheduled on Friday at Central Park in Charles City. The theme of the night was “Science Friday,” and displays included Cambrex scientists demonstrating how to make lemon volcanoes as well as the 19th Amendment Society helping young kids craft little sea monsters out of sea shells and the FFA mixing up ice cream in a bag.charlescitypress.com
Comments / 0