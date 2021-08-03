Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles City, IA

Rain can’t dampen spirits at Charles City Party in the Park

Charles City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome much-needed rain kept the numbers a little low, but canopies went up and Party in the Park went on as scheduled on Friday at Central Park in Charles City. The theme of the night was “Science Friday,” and displays included Cambrex scientists demonstrating how to make lemon volcanoes as well as the 19th Amendment Society helping young kids craft little sea monsters out of sea shells and the FFA mixing up ice cream in a bag.

charlescitypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, IA
Floyd County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Charles City, IA
Government
City
Charles City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party In The Park#Central Park#Science Friday#Volcanoes#Charles City Party#Tosanak Recreation#The Second Party#Cusb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
Arkansas StatePosted by
NBC News

Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...

Comments / 0

Community Policy