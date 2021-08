American gymnast Jade Carey stepped in to replace Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics and made the most of her opportunity as she claimed gold in the floor exercise.The 21-year-old competed in the event when it was announced that Biles would miss the marquee event as she continued to focus on her mental health.And Carey’s score of 14.366 was enough to give the vaunted US women’s team its fifth medal of the Games.Ms Carey was not actually a member of Team USA, because of new qualifying rules that only apply to the Tokyo Olympics. The reason for her competing as...