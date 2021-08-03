Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall City Council officially names Mary Smith as City Manager

By Editor
Posted by 
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL, TX (August 2, 2021) The Rockwall City Council has named Mary Smith as the new City Manager. Mrs. Smith has been serving as the Interim City Manager since January when Rick Crowley retired from the position. Mary Smith, who has been with the City of Rockwall for 23 years, has served in the dual role of Assistant City Manager and Director of Finance since 2012. At their regular meeting on August 2, the Council appointed her to the role of City Manager, saying she is, “a natural fit for the job.”

blueribbonnews.com

Comments / 0

Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Rockwall, TX
Rockwall County, TX
Government
City
Balch Springs, TX
State
Indiana State
Rockwall, TX
Government
County
Rockwall County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Volunteers#The Rockwall City Council#Interim City#Rockwall Farmer#Brn Media#Social Media Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Rockwall County, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Calling all caregivers! Free programs available

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (August 6, 2021) The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging is a proud sponsor of A Matter of Balance, Chronic Disease Self-Management, Chronic Pain Self-Management, and Diabetes Self-Management programs. All classes are offered free of charge to participants of all ages. A Matter of Balance. Many...
Rockwall County, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Helping Hands mourns loss of beloved supporter, Mr. Robert Hawk

ROCKWALL, TX (August 2, 2021) Rockwall County Helping Hands, its Board of Directors, as well as staff are saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Robert Hawk. He was an important friend and supporter of Helping Hands and he passed away peacefully in Mesa, AZ on July 28, 2021. He served as a Vice President and one of the original founders of Pier 1 and later became the owner and founder of Spaghetti Warehouse. Mr. Hawk, a longtime Rockwall resident, served on the first Helping Hands advisory board as well as a current Director Emeritus of the Board of Directors for Rockwall County Helping Hands. He was passionate about helping those in need and gave freely of his time, money, and leadership towards Helping Hands up until his final days.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall High School Student Council donates back-to-school items to Rainbow Room

ROCKWALL, TX, August 2, 2021 – Rockwall High School Student Council members came together this summer to raise money in order to purchase back to school items for the Rockwall Rainbow Room. The Student Council raised the funds to purchase much needed school supplies by hosting a spirit night at Joe Willy’s. Almost $500 was raised to purchase backpacks, folders, paper, markers, highlighters, and other supplies.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

New frontage road project on I-30 to start in Dallas County

Project Includes the Reconstruction of the Dalrock Road, I-30 Interchange. DALLAS COUNTY, July 28, 2021 – Next week, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin construction of two frontage road bridges on Interstate 30 (I-30) from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road in Dallas County. TxDOT will also reconstruct the I-30, Dalrock Road interchange.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Free meals for Rockwall ISD students to continue in school year 2021-2022

ROCKWALL, TX (July 28, 2021) Rockwall ISD announces its policy today that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year. Each school/site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Lone Star CASA welcomes six new volunteer advocates

ROCKWALL, TX (July 21, 2021) Lone Star CASA welcomed six new CASA advocates today, sworn in by Judge Brett Hall in Rockwall. Lone Star CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) trains volunteers to advocate for children in the foster care system in Kaufman and Rockwall counties. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, pass background checks and be able to make a year commitment to a child.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall City Council recognizes lifesaving teens

ROCKWALL, TX – July 9, 2021 – The Rockwall City Council honored three local teens for saving the life of a drowning child. Thanks to the teens’ swift action, the child is alive and well today. Mayor Kevin Fowler, Assistant Fire Chief Brett Merritt, and Parks and Recreation Director Travis Sales presented the awards at the regular Council meeting on Tuesday, July 5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy