Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

AAABA Sidelights | Former Chiefs broadcaster follows son back to Johnstown for AAABA

By Mike Mastovich mmastovich@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBCbX_0bFueUPb00

JOHNSTOWN – Columbus Blue Jackets radio broadcaster Bob McElligott is back in the region this week, but the Somerset native is thinking baseball, not hockey.

McElligott, who got his start as the Johnstown Chiefs Iron Dog mascot and later served as the ECHL team’s radio play-by-play man, will watch the Columbus TNT Knights throughout the 76th AAABA Tournament.

His son Matthew McElligott, who was born at the former Lee Hospital in Johnstown, is on the Columbus roster as a pitcher. Columbus beat Brooklyn-2 SAYO Grays 20-7 on Monday at Portage’s Haschak Field, though Matthew McElligott didn’t pitch.

The younger McElligott is a 6-foot-1 right-hander who graduated from Bishop Hartley High in Columbus last year and is attending Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida.

“He has uncles on each side of the family who have played in the AAABA Tournament,” said Bob McElligott, who recently finished his eighth season as the Blue Jackets’ play-by-play caller and 12th year with the NHL team. “His uncle John Keller played on the 1982 Coke team after he was picked up from Cernic’s for the tournament.

“His uncle Jerry ‘Digger’ McElligott played for Coke in 1993.”

After his time with the Chiefs, Bob McElligott was on the radio with the former Syracuse Crunch team in the American Hockey League from 2000 to 2010.

He eventually made the jump to the NHL with Columbus.

After working so many years inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Bob McElligott offered one more note tying into the tournament.

“The players banquet was at the War Memorial (on Sunday), and Matthew played goal for the Dayton Stealth against the Appalachian Elite,” Bob McElligott said of a contest at the arena years ago. “As a sophomore, Matthew got a win.”

AAABA to Double-A: Two AAABA Tournament alums faced off against each other on Sunday night at People’s Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

Altoona Curve left-handed starting pitcher Trey McGough threw five innings on and had a no-decision in his team’s 8-7 loss to the Harrisburg Senators.

A Ferndale High graduate who played for Johnstown Martella’s Pharmacy in the 2016 and 2017 AAABA Tournaments, McGough (3-2) has had a solid season since his call-up to the Double-A Curve two months ago.

He faced New Orleans Boosters alum Cole Freeman, the Senators’ center fielder, who played in the 2014 and 2015 AAABA Tournaments, including a title run in his second season with the Louisiana team.

Overall, Freeman went 4-for-5 with two doubles on Sunday as New Orleans’ AAABA Hall of Fame former manager Joe Scheuermann and his daughter Nataly watched. Nataly recorded McGough pitching to Freeman and posted a video on social media, noting the AAABA ties.

After the AAABA Tournament, Freeman went on to play at Louisiana State University and participated in the College World Series.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.

Comments / 0

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
275
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Altoona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Johnstown, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, PA
City
Portage, PA
Somerset, PA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Somerset, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnstown Chiefs#Columbus Blue Jackets#Gulf Coast State College#The Blue Jackets#Nhl#Coke#Syracuse Crunch#The Dayton Stealth#The Appalachian Elite#Altoona Curve#The Harrisburg Senators#Ferndale High#New Orleans#Aaaba Tournaments#Aaaba Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy