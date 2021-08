A judge has ruled that surveillance video footage and evidence taken from the home of a NYPD traffic cop accused of killing his son will be permitted in court. Michael Valva, a former member of NYPD, and his girlfriend fiancee Angela Pollina are both charged with murder in the death of Michael’s 8-year-old son Thomas Valva. The boy died in January 2020 after Valva and Pollina allegedly forced him to sleep in an unheated garage in sub-freezing temperatures at their Long Island home.