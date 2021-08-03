Flash Flood Watch issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 21:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains and West Central Mountains. * Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * Abundant moisture will support scattered to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms through late tonight. Storm motions will remain slow and erratic. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with the strongest storms. This will increase the threat of flash flooding. Recent burn scars will be especially susceptible.alerts.weather.gov
