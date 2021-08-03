Cancel
Boulder County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 21:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch for Portions of central and north central Colorado, including the following areas, in central Colorado, Central and Southeast Park County, Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet and South and Southeast Grand/West Central and Southwest Boulder/Gilpin/Clear Creek/Summit/North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet. In north central Colorado, Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet and South and East Jackson/Larimer/North and Northeast Grand/Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet. will expire at 10 PM MDT this evening. The rainfall in the watch area continues to decrease at this time with only scattered light rain showers remaining. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

