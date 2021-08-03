Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 1030 AM EDT At 1002 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from near Pennsuco to Hialeah Gardens. Movement was north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Gardens, Kendall, Weston, Doral, Miami Lakes, Cooper City, Hialeah Gardens, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Medley, Fountainbleau, Kendale Lakes, Royal Palm Ranches and Palm Springs North. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH