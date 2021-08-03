Cancel
Colfax County, NM

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * From 1 PM MDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Abundant moisture will support scattered to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms from midday Tuesday through late Tuesday night. Storm motions will remain slow and erratic. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with the strongest storms. This will increase the threat of flash flooding, especially over recent burn scars.

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Big Bend Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the Southeast FL Big Bend this morning into the afternoon. While the overall rainfall amounts today will be notably lower than previous days, the ground is completely saturated and any additional rainfall will lead to a higher risk of flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through this afternoon but isolated areas could see another 3 to 4 inches.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 330 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dragoon, or 14 miles east of Benson, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. David and Dragoon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Winona A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Winona, southeastern Buffalo and southwestern Trempealeau Counties through 745 AM CDT At 721 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Winona, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winona, Goodview, Trempealeau, Fountain City, Stockton, and Minnesota City. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 254 and 255, and between mile markers 263 and 266. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Wise The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Wise County in southwestern Virginia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1104 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pardee. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Dust Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 642 PM MST, a dust channel was 14 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 148 and 169. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. Locations impacted include Stanfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 145 PM MST. * At 100 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Taylor, or 15 miles northwest of Show Low, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Taylor, Shumway and Snowflake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Juneau, Monroe, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Juneau; Monroe; Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Juneau, northeastern Vernon and southeastern Monroe Counties through 945 AM CDT At 917 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elroy, or 16 miles west of Mauston, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mauston, Elroy, Hillsboro, Wonewoc, Glendale, Lemonweir, Lindina, Kendall, Clifton, Union Center, Hustler, Bartons Corners, Johnson Hill, Trippville, Hoffman Corners, Mount Tabor, Pleasant Ridge, Dilly, Bass Hollow Rec Area and Tunnel Trail Campground. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 65 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulk, Hand, Hyde, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 23:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Faulk; Hand; Hyde; Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hand County in central South Dakota Northern Hyde County in central South Dakota Southeastern Faulk County in north central South Dakota Southwestern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1210 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ree Heights, or 9 miles east of Highmore, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Polo, Orient, Rockham and Miranda. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grant; Hettinger A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hettinger and northwestern Grant Counties through 630 AM MDT At 545 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Mott, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Grant and northeastern Hettinger Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dixie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN DIXIE COUNTY At 320 PM EDT, emergency management reported continued flash flooding in the Cross City area. Water levels continue to rise along the Airport Canal. Additional heavy rain may affect the area this afternoon with additional water rises possible. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cross City, Cross City Airport, Eugene and Shamrock. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Palm Beach County through 1145 AM EDT At 1103 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Lion Country Safari Park to near Wellington. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves and Loxahatchee NWR. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Juneau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Juneau and southern Adams Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 1011 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Adams, or 10 miles south of Friendship, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Adams, Lyndon Station, and Castle Rock. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 75 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for City of Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 11:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Richmond The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for The City of Richmond in central Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1059 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in the City of Richmond. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the past hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Downtown Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, University Of Richmond, Bon Air, Tuckahoe, Lakeside, Bensley, East Highland Park and Montrose. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area through 1230 PM.
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 1030 AM EDT At 1002 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from near Pennsuco to Hialeah Gardens. Movement was north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Gardens, Kendall, Weston, Doral, Miami Lakes, Cooper City, Hialeah Gardens, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Medley, Fountainbleau, Kendale Lakes, Royal Palm Ranches and Palm Springs North. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Apache FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR APACHE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 853 AM EDT, Radar indicates heavy rain will fall over coastal locations that have already received a few inches of rain this morning, and minor flooding is likely. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Shallotte, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Civie Town and Varnamtown.
Special Weather Statement issued for La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: La Crosse; Trempealeau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Winona, central La Crosse and south central Trempealeau Counties through 815 AM CDT At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Trempealeau, or 13 miles northwest of La Crescent, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Dakota, Brice Prairie, French Island, Camp Decorah, and Stevenstown. This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 5 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-08 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 24.6 feet. * Flood stage is 19.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Saturday was 24.6 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Significant flood impacts along River Road NE and in the Ancient Oaks Community in Steinhatchee. Water will begin to impact the RV Park in Tennile.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Faulk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Faulk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR HAND...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN FAULK AND SOUTHWESTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Polo, or 13 miles northwest of Miller, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Redfield, Miller, Highmore, Tulare, St. Lawrence, Zell, Orient, Ree Heights, Burdette, Rockham, Vayland, Miranda, Miller Dale Colony, Polo, Sunshine Bible Academy, Twin Lakes and Cottonwood Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

