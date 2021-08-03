Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * From 1 PM MDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Abundant moisture will support scattered to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms from midday Tuesday through late Tuesday night. Storm motions will remain slow and erratic. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with the strongest storms. This will increase the threat of flash flooding, especially over recent burn scars.alerts.weather.gov
