Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Juneau; Monroe; Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Juneau, northeastern Vernon and southeastern Monroe Counties through 945 AM CDT At 917 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elroy, or 16 miles west of Mauston, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mauston, Elroy, Hillsboro, Wonewoc, Glendale, Lemonweir, Lindina, Kendall, Clifton, Union Center, Hustler, Bartons Corners, Johnson Hill, Trippville, Hoffman Corners, Mount Tabor, Pleasant Ridge, Dilly, Bass Hollow Rec Area and Tunnel Trail Campground. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 65 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0