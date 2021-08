The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-66) are on the road for a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (64-43), with game three starting this afternoon at 2:10 PM. The Pirates are sending out Steven Brault for his first start of the season. During his rehab work in the minors this year, he has a 1.42 ERA in 12.2 innings, with 12 strikeouts and an 0.79 WHIP. The Brewers are countering with right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta, who will be making his 20th start. He has a 2.17 ERA in 108 innings, with 145 strikeouts and an 0.87 WHIP.