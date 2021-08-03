Cancel
Colfax County, NM

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Jemez Mountains, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Tusas Mountains Including Chama. * Through late tonight. * Abundant moisture will support scattered to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms through late tonight. Storm motions will remain slow and erratic. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with the strongest storms. This will increase the threat of flash flooding. Recent burn scars will be especially susceptible.

alerts.weather.gov

