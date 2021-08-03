Cancel
Pontiac, MI

Pontiac Man Victim of Attempted Murder Refuses to Cooperate

By B. Thompson
miheadlines.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePONTIAC, MI – A 25-year-old Pontiac man was shot multiple times on Monday August 2nd, 2021 at about 3:45 am. Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 80 block of Leonard Ln. on the report of a shooting that had just occurred. Witnesses watched as a subject exited a dark sedan, shoot the victim get back in the sedan and leave. One witness attempted to follow the suspect on Woodward Ave. but eventually lost sight of them.

