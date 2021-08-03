Cancel
Enjoy Views Of The Bay Bridge With A Burger At The Legendary Red's Java House In Northern California

There are some restaurants that don’t even require an introduction – we’ll give ’em one anyway, though! Red’s Java House is a  legendary burger joint on the pier that has been serving up hearty eats since the 1950s. This place is far from flashy, but it’s the delicious food and the iconic setting that’s made it so beloved by locals and visitors alike. Here, you can enjoy views of the Bay Bridge while chowing down on one of the best greasy burgers around. Is there anything better than that?

Red's Java House has been serving up food on Pier 30 since 1955. The no-frills eatery is emblematic of San Francisco's working-class roots and is still to this day one of the city's most beloved food joints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9Rn4_0bFuarNM00
Brandon Doran/Flickr

Red's is the type of place that brings in people from all walks of life and it's easy to see why. The cheap but tasty food and the waterfront setting combine to make one memorable dining experience. Even the dingy appearance has an appealing charm to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224D4t_0bFuarNM00
Dale Cruse/Flickr

When you think of San Francisco, sourdough is what comes to mind. Well, it only makes sense that Red's famous food item is the sourdough cheeseburger. Their beef burgers are served on authentic San Francisco Sourdough with onions, pickles, and yellow mustard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsH86_0bFuarNM00
Red's Java House/Facebook

At just over $6, the hamburger is a cheap eat that satisfies on all fronts. In fact, we'd dare to say it's one of the best burgers in Northern California! Add on a side of garlic fries or chili for a truly iconic meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btwSb_0bFuarNM00
Red's Java House/Facebook

Also on the menu are Red's famous hot dogs, fish and chips, tuna fish sandwich, and an egg salad sandwich. Red's keeps it simple and that's just the way it should be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLPlV_0bFuarNM00
Red's Java House/Facebook

You can enjoy your burger either indoors or outdoors. Either way, you'll be granted an amazing waterfront view of the Bay Bridge. It doesn't get more San Francisco than this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyUab_0bFuarNM00
Red's Java House/Facebook

Whether you're visiting the city or a local, you should definitely treat yourself to a lunch trip to Red's. Visit their website to see the full menu and learn more about the restaurant's long history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAvyJ_0bFuarNM00
rocor/Flickr

Have you been to Red’s Java House? What’s your order? It’s easy to see why this place has become a San Francisco icon. Sound off in the comments below!

The post Enjoy Views Of The Bay Bridge With A Burger At The Legendary Red's Java House In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State .

