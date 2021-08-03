Cancel
Olmsted County, MN

New: Olmsted County Kiosks Put the County Where You Are

By James Rabe
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 6 days ago
Olmsted County announced today they're placing 11 kiosks in 11 agencies in Rochester and around our community to give county citizens greater access to services they offer. For example, there will be a kiosk at Channel One. So, instead of having to make a trip two locations, people will be able to make it one and done for "services from Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services (HHH) teams as well as information on Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, RentHelpMN, and State of Minnesota benefits."

KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

Preston, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Groundbreaking on Monday For Preston Veterans Home

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A groundbreaking celebration is planned Monday morning in Preston for the new Preston Veterans Home. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM and will include speeches by Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke and other members of the state agency, along with local officials and business leaders. The $35 million project is being financed with a mix of federal, state, and private funding. 65-percent of the funding is being provided by the federal government.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Amazing! Therapy Puppy Stolen in Rochester is Home Safe After 2 Months

Sprinkles, the puppy that was stolen out of a yard in Rochester, Minnesota 2 months ago is home safe. Happiest story on the internet today! Back in June, we first told you about Sprinkles, a 2-month-old therapy dog for three children with autism that was stolen out of a yard in Northwest Rochester. It was such a sad story but the family has been pleading and asking everyone to keep spreading the news of their puppy each day with hope that their puppy would soon be home again. 👏 Well, as of yesterday, Sprinkles is now home! ❤️
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Southeast Minnesota’s Biggest Craft Beer Festival is Back This October

If you love to tip back a tall cool one, you'll love Rochester On Tap Craft Beer Festival... and it's coming back to the Med City this fall!. I have to admit that I probably get this from having grown up over in Wisconsin, but I LOVE me some craft beer. And I love heading to all the incredible craft breweries here in Rochester and across Minnesota and trying some of their amazing brews.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Sheriff Launches Special Needs Sticker Program

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new tool it hopes will lead to less stressful incidents involving first responders and residents with special needs. The department is offering stickers that can be affixed to a home or vehicle to alert police, fire, and...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Drones Will Measure Urban Heat Island Effect in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester residents are being told they'll likely spot drones flying over the city this week. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has chosen Rochester to participate in a drone program with a series of demonstration flights this summer aimed at identifying urban heat islands and measuring temperatures in various parts of Rochester. Part of the pilot project will be identifying environmental justice areas of concern where the heat absorbed by buildings and roads can create pockets of higher temperatures in more urbanized parts of the community.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Face Mask Mandate For Olmsted County Government Buildings

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County has decided to implement another face mask mandate in response to the growing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, all employees and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in Olmsted County government buildings. The mandate follows the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Olmsted County Public Health due to a determination that community transmission of the virus has reached the threshold for being rated as substantial. Almost 50 Minnesota counties are now reporting substantial or high community transmission rates.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Olmsted County Commissioners Appropriate $20 Million in COVID Funds

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board today voted to approve plans for spending just under $20 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Just over $16 million will be directed to affordable housing-related programs throughout Olmsted County that include a $10 million appropriation to the Rochester Area Foundation for a five-year investment in affordable housing. Another $5 million is being allocated to an Olmsted County program to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Controversial Rochester Housing Project Moves Forward

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A proposed housing project in Rochester’s Folwell School neighborhood took another step forward Monday. The City Council gave its final approval to a zone change needed for the project, known as Legacy on Fourteenth. It was strongly opposed by numerous neighbors. It consists of...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

(UPDATE) Standoff at Rochester Motel is Over

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A standoff at a Rochester motel ended peacefully Monday evening. A Rochester Police Department news release says the situation was resolved around 8 PM when members of the department’s Emergency Response Unit entered a room at the Extended Stay America Motel and took a man into custody without the use of force. A woman in the same room as the man was unharmed.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

An Evening At The Olmsted County Fair

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The 2021 Olmsted County Fair ends Sunday and it proved to be popular with good-sized crowds reported nearly every day. Those who attend on an annual basis had to be happy after last year’s fair was canceled because of the pandemic. Organizers had to be happy because the weather was excellent for most of the week.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

University Of Minnesota Brings Back Face Mask Requirement

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - Due to the growing spread of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, the University of Minnesota is bringing back its mask mandate, effective Tuesday. According to the school’s president, all students, staff, faculty, contractors, and visitors to U of M campuses, offices, and facilities,...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Level 3 Offender Moving to NW Rochester Residence

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has issued a Community Notification concerning a high-risk sex offender. A news release says 56-year-old James Ferguson, who is classified a Level 3 predatory offender, is moving to a residence in the 4400 block of 22nd Avenue Northwest in Rochester this weekend. His criminal history involves sexual conduct with a known male child on at least two occasions.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Renters Eviction Moratorium Extended

St Paul (KROC AM News) - A significant pandemic-related deadline has arrived for millions around the country but it’s not affecting Minnesotans. A nationwide moratorium that prevented landlords from evicting tenants who were behind in their rent expired Saturday. Congress failed to extend the moratorium, which was sought by several...

