Obituary: Joyce Sweeney, 95

Joyce West Sweeney passed away on Jan. 15, 2021. She was 95. Life: Born Elsa Joyce West on May 22, 1925 in Sunbright, Tenn., Joyce was the daughter of Bess J. West and Loy H. West. She grew up in Oneida, graduating from Oneida High School as the valedictorian of her class in 1942. She attended Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Ky. and after graduation went to work at Rohn and Haas where she met the love of her life, Roy L. Sweeney, in 1966. They were married in 1970 and enjoyed traveling the world throughout their marriage.