City council votes to move WPD’s Patrol East location

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council members voted 7-0 on Tuesday to move Patrol East to Lincoln and Pinecrest. “The current Patrol East substation was built in the late 1980s. Then, it was the capacity for about 30 to 40 officers,” said Lt. Krys Henderson. “I can tell you since then, our staffing is close to 100 now, so we don’t have the available space for equipment, storage or anything of that nature in this current building.”