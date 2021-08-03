Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers teen seriously injured in I-75 crash involving homemade racecar

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two North Fort Myers teens were hurt in a Wednesday night crash on Interstate 75 in Lee County, officials said.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near mile marker 142 just after 9 p.m. An initial crash investigation revealed that a 16-year-old girl was driving an SUV with an 18-year-old woman. They were headed northbound on I-75.

A pick-up truck driven by a 58-year-old Fort Myers man was also traveling north near the SUV.

The SUV slammed into an unoccupied, homemade racecar in the right side center lane of the road, troopers said. Troopers believe the racecar may have fallen off a trailer.

After hitting the racecar, the SUV hit the guardrail and flipped into a canal filled with water, troopers said.

Both North Fort Myers teens were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. The passenger suffered serious injuries and the driver was treated for minor injuries, troopers said.

A tire fell off the SUV, rolled, and hit the front of the pick-up truck. The Fort Myers man pulled over and wasn’t injured in the crash.

Everyone invovled in the crash was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

A Naples man, Thomas Rice, said he is one of the owners of the race car. He said it was shocking to see a picture of it that state troopers took on the side of the highway.

Rice said he believes his friend who was helping him work on the race car is the one who left it on the highway. He thinks it got loose on a trailer and fell off on the road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, they have identified a suspect but they have not released a name due to the ongoing investigation.

State troopers said they are still collecting evidence and figuring out potential charges for the unnamed suspect

