Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

ELECTION 2021: Less than 24 hours to vote

westseattleblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s the King County Elections ballot dropbox at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), easy to ride/walk/drive up to, one of three dropboxes in West Seattle (here’s the countywide map, which also includes one in White Center and one in South Park). Dropboxes are open until exactly 8 pm tomorrow for your primary-election ballot; if you decide to send yours via US Mail, please do that early in the day rather than late so it will definitely get postmarked. As of this evening, KCE says Seattle is up to 17.3 percent turnout (ballots returned). Reminder, the ballot has six decisions for you to make – two city races without incumbents (mayor and City Council Position 9), two city races with incumbents (city attorney and Council Position 8), one county race (Executive), and one county ballot measure (“Best Starts for Kids” renewal/expansion). First round of results will be out around 8:15 pm tomorrow.

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Elections
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
Seattle, WA
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#West Seattle#South Seattle College#Race#Us Mail#Wsb#Us Mail#Kce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
Arkansas StatePosted by
NBC News

Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy