Former Guardians OL Derek Dennis Talks Joining XFL, Current CFL Contract Status, Phillips Lands With Argos – 112
Former New York Guardians Offensive Linemen Derek Dennis joins the show, we talk how he got into football, life in the XFL, his current contract status with the CFL’s Elks, and his new podcast coming to CFL News Hub. Former XFL Players Who Have Made 2021 CFL Rosters. Former Roughnecks WR Cam Phillips Signs With Argonauts. Latest XFL & Player Movement, and more. Plus, your emails and social on the USFL. We are live Mondays on YouTube @ 8 pm ET.xflnewshub.com
