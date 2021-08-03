Former Guardians OL Derek Dennis Talks Joining XFL, Current CFL Contract Status, Phillips Lands With Argos – 112

Former Tennessee tight end Luke Stocker is returning to the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Titans have signed the former Vol. Stocker played for UT from 2007-10 and has been in the NFL since 2011. This will be Stocker’s second stint with the Titans. He started his career in Tampa Bay, getting drafted in the fourth round at No. 104 overall and playing for the Buccaneers into the 2017 season when he was released. After his release, he signed with Tennessee and played for the Titans for the rest of 2017 and then remained with the team for the 2018 campaign. Stocker spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.