Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Radiance by Roxanne can help you look and feel your best

MyStateline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in the office of Radiance by Roxanne to discuss the different treatments they offer. Mention this GDS episode for $11 off injections! Book your appointment and learn more at radiancebyroxanne.com.

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Look And Feel#Radiance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Skin CareReading Eagle

Tips to help your skin look its best during summer

Protecting and caring for skin should be part of people's year-round health-care regimens. Such an approach can help people look their best and also uncover any minor issues before they escalate into something more significant. National Geographic says adults can carry eight pounds and 22 square feet of skin on...
Mental Healththelily.com

Reading about mental health can help you feel less alone. Start with these 7 comics.

This is the second installment of a special edition of Lily Lines featuring comics from our archive. Subscribe to get future editions here. As part of Team Lily, I’ve had the opportunity to write about two topics that make me feel vulnerable but are extremely rewarding to talk about: having herpes and living with chronic anxiety. I hope I can play a small part in normalizing both by pushing the conversation forward.
Beauty & Fashionaustinmonthly.com

Feel Your Best For Fall

This “Back to School” season feels a lot different than normal as we transition our lives back to doing the things we love, fully in person. Whether you’re a student, teacher or just trying to get back into the swing of things, feel your best and do your best with a few of CCC’s favorite essentials from wellness shots and sweet treats, to beauty and self care must-haves.
MakeupElite Daily

These 2021 Makeup Winners Will Make You Look Good And Feel Even Better

No one could’ve expected how drastically our approach to makeup, once a widespread daily ritual, would change as a result of a pandemic. Some dropped off the makeup train, reserving it for the one-off times they’d actually see other people (albeit under masks or through a pixelated square). Others doubled down with makeup as their armor, a daily shield of normalcy to block out multiplying tragedies. Beauty brands and the makeup industry as a whole took note, evolving their own developments with the times. For Elite Daily’s 2021 Glow Beauty Awards, our editors put hundreds of 2021’s best new makeup products to the test, reviewing these products for innovation, accessibility, and efficacy. In the end, we crowned the 10 best new makeup products of 2021 across multiple categories. And these winners are certainly a reflection of that seismic shift.
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

FEEL BETTER AND Live Your Best Life

Chiro One Wellness Centers offers a unique care model that consists of chiropractic adjustments and active therapies that help provide relief from pain and discomfort, increase your physical functionality and improve overall wellness. With over 50 clinics to choose from, we provide the convenience of care close to home and also accept many insurances, which can help lower your overall cost of care.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Your Life Path Number Can Help You Find Your Dream Career

Move over, astrology! Numerology holds the key to your destiny. Numerology is the study of the relationships that numbers and letters have with our personality and life events (bear with me—I’ll explain how it all works in a sec). It’s an ancient metaphysical science(-ish), going back THOUSANDS of years. Numerology has branches and origins across multiple eras, cultures, and continents (which reinforces that there’s gotta be something in it, right?).
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

Sprinkling This Popular Spice on Your Eggs Could Help You Feel Fuller Longer and Slow Signs of Aging

It becomes more and more important to protect our bodies as we age. While getting enough sleep every night and exercising regularly are important, filling your daily diet with anti-aging foods is just as critical — and creating such a regimen doesn’t have to be difficult. In fact, adding a few spices every day could make a huge difference. One combo to try? Putting turmeric on your morning plate of eggs.
Home & GardenRefinery29

The 12 Best Couches & Sofas That Feel As Good As They Look

Buying a couch is a commitment, and so many smaller decisions factor into the purchase. You've got your four styles (patio, traditional, sectional, and loveseat), five common fabrics (leather, polyester, cotton, acetate, and velvet), and prices range (from $250 to upwards of $10,000). It's an indecisive person's nightmare, which is why it's our pleasure to cut your shopping time in half with a round-up of the internet's most reputable seats.
Yogagulfshorelife.com

Five Ways to Feel Your Best in August

August 1 Bring a mat and water for Sunday Flow & Sip at Point Ybel Brewing Company. A yoga instructor guides you through this hour-long class, which is open to all levels and wraps at 11:45—just in time to toast with a cold beer (included in the class fee). $15; eventbrite.com August 3 Whether you have ticker troubles or are extra proactive when it comes to heart health, you’ll appreciate this one-hour cardiac diet and nutrition class at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center and walk away with list of delicious, low-fat and low-sodium recipes. Free; eventbrite.com August 11 Edgewater Beach Hotel’s Wellness Wednesday Happy Hour overdelivers with its menu of guilt-free bites such as an avocado tuna melt and grilled chicken skewers. Pair them with any of the light $6 to $8 cocktails and toast to a get-together you can feel good about. From $5; edgewaternaples.com August 25 Shake up your wellness routine with an early morning tour of the Ten Thousand Islands. Master naturalist Jason Fullerton shuttles guests out from Marco Island to the beaches for shelling and a lesson on the ecosystem. $650 for four hours with up to six guests; everwatercharters.com August 31 Practice a little mindfulness on the last day of the month with a Sunset Slowdown, courtesy of Love Yoga Center. This class features gentle postures, meditation and soothing breath work that will help get you centered. $18 drop-in; loveyogacenter.com.
Newport News, VAWAVY News 10

‘Good Feet’ Will Help You Put Your Best Foot Forward

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you want to stay on the move, but experience pain before, during, or after your favorite activities, your next step could be a closer look at your feet!. As Grace Vohden Snead explains, your arch carries the weight of your world, so the right support...
Hair CareElite Daily

Besties, Your Hair Deserves Every One Of These Nourishing, Top-Tier Hair Care Products

It’s been a long, strange, difficult year for hair and hair care. As your impromptu, lopsided bangs grow out and your impulsive temporary colors fade away for good, it’s time for hair care to retake center stage. Spending the next several weeks nursing your hair back to health will ensure you emerge in the fall free of damage and full of hydrated, voluminous hair ready to take on whatever you throw at it next. (But please, leave the bleach to the pros.) For Elite Daily’s 2021 Glow Beauty Awards, we searched, sifted, and tested high and low for the best new hair care products to help you do just that.
Yogathememphis100.com

Can meditation help you regain your creativity?

Feeling stuck in a rut creatively? Try meditation to kickstart your creative process. Although meditation’s purpose is to calm the mind and reduce stress level, it also has a physical effect on your brain. The simple act of regular meditation frees up the parts of your brain that deal with...
Technologymakeuseof.com

The 6 Best Email Newsletter Tools That Will Help You Grow Your Audience

Writing a newsletter is an essential tool to growing your online audience. While it may sound like a fairly straightforward process, it can be difficult to make sure your newsletter reaches your readers. Luckily, we have technology on our side to help us with this step. These email newsletter tools...

Comments / 0

Community Policy