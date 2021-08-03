Radiance by Roxanne can help you look and feel your best

August 1 Bring a mat and water for Sunday Flow & Sip at Point Ybel Brewing Company. A yoga instructor guides you through this hour-long class, which is open to all levels and wraps at 11:45—just in time to toast with a cold beer (included in the class fee). $15; eventbrite.com August 3 Whether you have ticker troubles or are extra proactive when it comes to heart health, you’ll appreciate this one-hour cardiac diet and nutrition class at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center and walk away with list of delicious, low-fat and low-sodium recipes. Free; eventbrite.com August 11 Edgewater Beach Hotel’s Wellness Wednesday Happy Hour overdelivers with its menu of guilt-free bites such as an avocado tuna melt and grilled chicken skewers. Pair them with any of the light $6 to $8 cocktails and toast to a get-together you can feel good about. From $5; edgewaternaples.com August 25 Shake up your wellness routine with an early morning tour of the Ten Thousand Islands. Master naturalist Jason Fullerton shuttles guests out from Marco Island to the beaches for shelling and a lesson on the ecosystem. $650 for four hours with up to six guests; everwatercharters.com August 31 Practice a little mindfulness on the last day of the month with a Sunset Slowdown, courtesy of Love Yoga Center. This class features gentle postures, meditation and soothing breath work that will help get you centered. $18 drop-in; loveyogacenter.com.