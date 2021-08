Honolulu firefighters rescued an Ewa Beach woman who twisted her ankle near the summit of the Pu‘u Ma‘eli‘eli Trail in Kaneohe this afternoon. The 911 call for an injured hiker came in at 1:08 p.m., according to the Honolulu Fire Department, which responded with five units and 16 personnel. The first firefighters arrived at 1:14 p.m. and began hiking up.