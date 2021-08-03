Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 21:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall will cause flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area including the Kimball, North Dry Fork and Roan Creek Drainages. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Garfield; Mesa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE PINE GULCH FIRE BURN AREA INCLUDING THE KIMBALL, NORTH DRY FORK AND ROAN CREEK DRAINAGES REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND NORTH CENTRAL MESA COUNTIES At 950 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had dropped heavy rain over the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area including the Kimball, North Dry Fork and Roan Creek Drainages. Between 0.4 and 1.1 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Kimball, North Dry Fork and Roan Creek Drainages. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area including the Kimball, North Dry Fork and Roan Creek Drainages. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of areas in and around the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area including the Kimball, North Dry Fork and Roan Creek Drainages. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include eastern portions of the Pine Gulch burn scar including the Kimball, North Dry Fork and Roan Creek drainages. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE