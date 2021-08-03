Bilingual Sexuality Educator & After-School Group Leader – Aug 13

This fall, we seek to undertake a return to in-person learning by offering this YES! (Your Empowered Sexuality)/Puentes programming two days per week in-person to elementary and middle school students. Appropriate COVID precautions will be taken, such as requiring mask wearing for all participants, limiting the total number of people to align with School District guidelines, selecting meeting spaces that allow for distancing and open windows or outdoor teaching when possible, and using detailed contact tracing procedures. A contingency plan for virtual learning will be in place should this become necessary again. This role will take place in person at Southwark School in South Philadelphia two afternoons per week with additional time for preparation and meetings that can be done remotely/virtually throughout the week.