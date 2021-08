The all-new BMW iX is a huge deal for the German automaker. Along with the also-new i4, both are pure battery-electric models that represent the future of the company. BMW hasn't taken as drastic an approach as its Volkswagen Group and Mercedes-Benz rivals have towards electrifying their entire lineups and phasing out combustion engines, but the writing is on the wall. It's going to happen sooner or later to every carmaker.