Philadelphia, PA

Policy Director, YSRP – Aug 27

 4 days ago

The Youth Sentencing & Reentry Project (YSRP) seeks a Policy Director to support our efforts to end youth incarceration in Pennsylvania, with a particular focus on ending the practice of charging youth as adults. The Policy Director will play a leadership role in the Care, Not Control (C,NC) campaign, which has led advocacy efforts focused on educating Pennsylvania’s statewide Juvenile Justice Task Force, and will now pivot to advocating for the implementation of the Task Force’s recommendations. The Policy Director is a full-time, exempt, staff position that will report to YSRP’s Co-Directors, and will work closely with Care, Not Control’s partner organizations and youth-led leadership body. Over time, the Policy Director will also lead YSRP’s related policy efforts to reform the adult justice system’s treatment of youth in and around Philadelphia.

