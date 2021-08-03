Director, PCOM Community Wellness Initiative

At Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), we espouse to grow a culturally competent workforce to advance healthcare that touches the lives of underserved communities. Diversity and inclusion is the core component of our institutional identity and a key pillar of PCOM’s strategic vision. Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine affirms that diversity and inclusion are crucial to the intellectual vitality of the campus community. It is through freedom of exchange over different ideas and viewpoints in supportive environments that our graduates develop the critical thinking and citizenship skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.