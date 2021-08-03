Cancel
Education

Fellows Program for Rising Sophomores Interested in Healthcare/Medicine Careers – Aug 9-20

phennd.org
 4 days ago

We are now trying to rapidly recruit kids for the summer program. The George and Judy Wohlreich Junior Fellows program is for rising sophomores who are interested in careers in healthcare or medicine. Our students will be meeting (virtually) for an intensive two-week summer program August 9-20. The theme will be “Lessons of 2020,” examining the tumultuous past year through the lens of health. Our students will meet with healthcare professionals and learn about careers and concepts related to such topics as public health, preventive care and vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice, and racism as a public health issue. Students who complete the two weeks will also have the opportunity to stay on for a summer/after school program that will last through their senior year.

phennd.org

