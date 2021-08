(Willmar MN-) Willmar Mayor Marv Calvin has weighed-in on the vaccine and mask discussion surrounding the COVID-19 Delta Variant. Calvin says he doesn't give credence to conspiracy theories about micro-chips hidden in the vaccine, and that it is somehow dangerous because it doesn't have FDA approval yet. He says the FDA is notoriously slow in their approval process, and says medicines that take 8 months to approve in Europe take 5 years in the U.S. Calvin says when he was a child, parents didn't hesitate to get vaccinations for their families for things like small pox and polio, mumps, measles and other maladies...