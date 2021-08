BALTIMORE (WJZ) — United States’ Education Secretary Miguel Cardona got a warm welcome at Baltimore City’s Graceland Park O’Donnell Heights Elementary-Middle School. It was part of his ‘Return To School Roadmap’ that has Cardona visiting classrooms nationwide. He called for students to return to in-person instruction. Cardona spoke one-on-one with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “Last year was the most difficult year. This is the most important year. Get your kids to school, vaccinate them when you can,” Cardona told Hellgren. “We cannot let mask fatigue, pride or politics get in the way of doing what’s right for our students” US Education Secretary says...