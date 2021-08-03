Launchpad Executive Director

Cancel
The mission of Building 21 is to empower networks of learners to connect with their passions and build agency to impact their world. Building 21 is a nonprofit organization that is reimagining secondary schooling to meet the needs of all learners. Building 21 partners with school districts to design, launch and operate innovative schools. Our schools are afforded significant flexibility and autonomy by our district partners to pursue our vision for student and adult learning. We also work with schools and districts that are making the transition to competency-based education through our Learning Innovation Network. Our mission is to create a network approach to secondary and post-secondary learning for high school age youth that fundamentally reorients the system to place the learner at the center.

Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

Searches begin for academic strategy VP, equity assurance director

The University of Hawaiʻi has begun the search for two leadership positions—the vice president for Academic Strategy and the executive director of Equity Assurance. The vice president for Academic Strategy will be responsible for driving academic strategy and innovation across the UH System, and leading initiatives that advance academic relevance and excellence as well as student success across our campuses.
Eau Claire, WIfargounderground.com

Downtown Community Partnership Names New Executive Director

The Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) has found its next leader. Cindy Graffeo will serve as the 506(c)6 non-profit’s Executive Director starting July 26, 2021. Graffeo brings with her nearly five years of experience managing and working with the downtown partnerships in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in addition to serving as the Executive Director of Moorhead Economic Development (EDA). She brings strengths in fundraising, events, and community development and looks forward to bringing the DCP strategic plan to life as the new leader.
EducationFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Discovery Center Appoints New Executive Director

The Discovery Center has new leadership. The Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Brenda Myers as the Discovery Center's new Executive Director. Myers has a background in education, having served as a superintendent at schools in both New York and Connecticut. She also specializes in research into social cognitive theory and instructional design, with a focus on how children think and feel about learning.
Educationaithority.com

Eduscape Launches Elearning Portal for Educators

Eduscape has launched myEduscape, an innovative online professional development platform for educators. myEduscape was designed to help educators and administrators learn at their own pace in one centralized location, with learning paths that fit each district, school or educator’s learning objectives. Courses are offered in Learning Paths that cover topics...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Interlakes Community Caregivers welcomes new executive director

MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. is has announced Pamela Joyal of Laconia has been named executive director of the nonprofit devoted to assisting local residents in their daily lives through rides and other support services. “We’re proud to welcome Pam Joyal as ICCI’s executive director,” said Board of Directors President David Hughes. “Pam’s years of experience with non-profits, volunteer management and her enthusiastic commitment to service make her the perfect person to fill this position.”
EducationeSchool Online

Territorium Launches First AI-Powered Comprehensive Learner Record for Higher Ed and K-12, TerritoriumCLR™

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 3, 2021 — Territorium, a global education technology leader with 9 million users worldwide, today announced the U.S. launch of its AI-powered, cloud-based Comprehensive Learner Record. TerritoriumCLR is certified by IMS Global Learning Consortium. TerritoriumCLR captures all aspects of learning and activities, in school and in life, into a complete competencies and skills transcript, empowering students to optimize their education and career.
Collegesedsurge.com

Are College Students Comfortable Using Edtech? Maybe Not

Without reliable access to the internet and devices like laptops or cell phones, college students probably aren’t going to succeed in online learning. But there may be another, less tangible factor that’s also required: confidence. A new survey shows that college students’ attitudes correlate with their personal experiences with online...
Boulder County, CODaily Camera

Boulder Library Foundation hires first executive director

The Boulder Library Foundation recently hired its first executive director to help aid its mission of maintaining a longtime base of avid readers while also attracting a new generation of book lovers to its stacks. The foundation recently announced Chris Barge, former vice president of community engagement with the Community...
EconomyThe Daily Collegian

Rodriguez named assistant vice president and executive director

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Carlos Rodriguez, a financial management professional with more than 20 years of experience in governmental budgeting, has been named assistant vice president and executive director of budget and planning for Penn State’s Commonwealth campuses, effective Aug. 23. Working within the Office of the Senior Vice President...
Salinas, CAMonterey County Herald

Center for Community Advocacy announces new executive director

SALINAS — The Center for Community Advocacy named Natalie Herendeen as its executive director, replacing the recently departed Daniel Gonzalez, who was executive director for more than two years. A lifelong Salinas Valley and Central Coast resident, Herendeen has been a licensed attorney since 2014 and worked with CCA on...
Businessinforms.org

INFORMS Executive Director Elena Gerstmann Named to CESSE Board of Directors

CATONSVILLE, MD, July 29, 2021 – INFORMS Executive Director Elena Gerstmann, PhD, FASAE, CAE joins the board of The Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives (CESSE). Gerstmann, who has been a member of CESSE for more than 20 years and has served as conference co-chair multiple times, will serve a three-year term.
Houston, TXrice.edu

Rice’s OpenStax to provide 13 educational technology companies with training to develop equitable courseware platforms

Rice’s OpenStax to provide 13 educational technology companies with training to develop equitable courseware platforms. HOUSTON — (Aug. 5, 2021) — OpenStax, Rice University’s educational technology initiative, announced today that 13 companies have been selected to participate in the organization’s new equity in courseware training program. The training will help the participating companies learn about and develop educational technology platforms that provide better outcomes for all students, especially those from historically marginalized and underserved communities.
Manitowoc, WIseehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library Executive Director Announces Resignation

The following article was submitted by Kristin Stoeger, the Executive Director at the Manitowoc Public Library. As of August 4, I will be stepping down as Executive Director for Manitowoc Public Library. It has been a wonderful journey and as I wrap up these last couple of weeks, I find myself reflecting on the last almost-five years. In this time, we have seen remarkable growth at Manitowoc Public Library. Growth that I was honored to be a part of.
Museumscapecod.com

Northcross Named New Executive Director of Kennedy Museum

HYANNIS – Wendy Northcross has been named the next executive director of the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum. Northcross has more than 30 years of non-profit management and community relations experience, including as CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, which she announced her retirement from earlier this year.
EducationNews Progress

Technology Resources and Financial Benefits Available to LLC Students this Fall

Lake Land College is implementing several initiatives to assist students this fall, including financial assistance, a new laptop rental program and new classroom technology. “We are committed to helping our students succeed by providing access to the resources and technology they need, when they need it,” President Josh Bullock said. “The new technology and financial assistance programs made available with COVID-relief funding will be able to break down some barriers for students and allow them to continue on their path to a successful career.”
Traverse City, MImanisteenews.com

Munson Healthcare names executive director for service line

TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare has a new service line executive director for surgical subspecialties and orthopedics. Laura Glenn, Munson's president of ambulatory services and value based care said Spencer Derenzy was named to the role. “I am excited about developing high quality surgical programs and partnerships that revolve around...
Cheney, WAewu.edu

Seeking First-Gen Employees!

The CHST Peer Mentoring Program is seeking first-generation identified EWU employees who are willing to be professional mentors. The Chicana/o/x Studies Program (CHST) is excited to present the second year of the Peer Mentoring Program. The Chicana/o/x Studies Program recognizes the need for first-generation first-years and transfer students to be mentored by their peers who’ve experienced the same college transition and understand the resources they will need to navigate this institution. Our Peer Mentoring Program holds two tiers, first tier: first year students partnered with upperclassman for mentorship. Second tier, upperclassmen are partnered with community mentors to receive professional development and career wisdom. A community mentor can consist of an alumni, faculty, staff, or community member. The purpose of this structure is to provide professional growth for students during their undergraduate and develop an easier pathway into the workforce with the skills obtained in mentorship and the program.
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

McMahon to serves as interim executive director for Homeward Bound

Nonprofit Consultant Cindy McMahon has been chosen to serve as Interim Executive Director of Homeward Bound of WNC beginning August 2. McMahon will lead the organization whose mission is to prevent and end homelessness in our community through permanent housing and support when Meredith Switzer transitions from her position to spend more time with her family.
Collegeskwbu.org

Special Education Programming

The documentary series APM Reports is releasing three new programs this month. Each delves into different areas of education. 1. Fading Beacon: Why America Is Losing International Students - August 6th at 7pm and August 8th at 6pm on 103.3, Waco Public Radio - KWBU. This hour explores a sea...

