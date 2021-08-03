Remote Communications Specialist – Aug 3

Communication is key when it comes to success in the workplace. The supervisor, effectively, serves as the link between management and the workforce by virtue of the fact that they ensure management’s goals and objective are realized though the workforce’s efforts and accomplishments. To perform successfully, the supervisor must be able to effectively communicate with the workforce. Educating supervisors on effective communication skills will enable workforce performance and enhance organizational goal attainment. This to some extent applies to the safety manager as well. Speech and language are foundational to people communicating thoughts, needs, wants, etc. For most people, effective communication means a proficient use of language. Both parties must have a common language and similar understanding for communication to be effective. It is generally better to use familiar words in place of the unfamiliar ones, concrete words in place of the abstract ones, short words in place of long ones and single words in place of several.