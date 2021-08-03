Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Remote Communications Specialist – Aug 3

phennd.org
 4 days ago

Community-Campus Partnerships for Health is a nonprofit organization that promotes health equity and social justice through partnerships between communities and academic institutions. This position will support CCPH’s community engagement goals and priorities, with a specific focus on the newly-funded Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Underserved Populations (RADx-UP), a partnership between CCPH, the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), and the Center for Health Equity Research at UNC-Chapel Hill the RADx-UP Program aims to overcome barriers and increase uptake of COVD-19 testing among underserved and vulnerable populations across the U.S. Join our team of dedicated professionals applying their technical expertise and creativity to help impacted communities achieve health equity and social justice.

phennd.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccph#Unc Chapel Hill#Cdcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Frisco, TXFireRescue1

Professional Services Specialist

A Professional Services Specialist will assist clients with customizing their policy manual to fit the needs of the agency, bringing the policy manual online within a specified timeframe, providing policy-related training, managing an assigned agency’s Daily Training Bulletins (DTBs), and working with clients to implement policy updates This is a client-facing role.
Mental Healthphysicianspractice.com

Good communication, better outcomes

Why this is especially true for patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. The nature of communication between physicians and patients can greatly affect the overall outcome of a visit. When a patient’s desire or ability to communicate their symptoms to a clinician is hampered, the clinician may not have the needed information to make an accurate diagnosis. Conversely, when a clinicians’ skills in communicating with different types of patients is limited, crucial information may be missed. There is much talk about cultural competency in today’s world. Usually, you hear about the need for clinicians to be culturally competent relating to race, ethnicity, and gender variances. There’s another group where communication is often challenging but vital to good healthcare and outcome improvement. That group is comprised of an estimated 7.5 million people in the US with an intellectual and/or developmental disability (IDD).
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

CORHIO and Health Current Introduce New Regional Organization – Contexture

Two health information exchange (HIE) leaders in Colorado and Arizona form Contexture, a new regional organization, to better deliver existing HIE services while innovating for future industry growth. CORHIO and Health Current today publicly unveiled Contexture (contexture.org) as the name of the regional organization formed under an affiliation agreement signed...
Jobschoose901.com

Work Right NW: Marketing Specialist

Work Right is looking for a marketing associate that is excited to help us grow our brand and expand our national footprint. You will be an integral part of the development and execution of all company marketing plans. This position will encompass a variety of marketing roles including expanding our company’s digital footprint, awareness, social media influence, subscribers, and leads.
San Francisco, CAsan francisco state university

Global Business Communication

This two-part course series is designed to prepare students for a successful job or internship search and the professional skills needed to excel in this internship or job. Global Business Communication Skills (GBCS) I is 1.2 CEUs and offered in the fall and GBCS II is 1.2 CEUs and offered in the spring. GBCS I is not a pre-requisite of GBCS II.
Haverford, PAhaverford.edu

Instrument Specialist, Department of Chemistry

The Instrument Specialist’s responsibilities include the maintenance and repair of departmental instrumentation, training and assisting faculty members, students and others in the proper use of the instruments (including both data acquisition and analysis), and ensuring (with support from departmental faculty and College housekeeping staff) that the departmental instrument facilities offer a clean and safe working environment. Departmental instrumentation includes, but is not limited to, high field NMR, IR, UV-Vis, and fluorescence spectrometers, LC-MS, GC, GC-MS, and HPLC instrumentation.
Cape Girardeau, MOStandard Democrat

Farrenburg joins Cape Neurology Specialists

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Saint Francis Healthcare System is pleased to welcome Mark E. Farrenburg, MD, to Cape Neurology Specialists, a Saint Francis Medical Partner. As a board certified Neurology Specialist, Farrenburg brings a wide variety of experience and knowledge to Cape Neurology Specialists including subspecialty training in epilepsy care.
Ladoga, INJournal Review

Long named water specialist of the year

LADOGA — Don Long, utility superintendent with the Town of Ladoga Utilities, has been presented with the Water System Operations Specialist of the Year award from Alliance of Indiana Rural Water for 2021. The best of the best in the water and wastewater industry are recognized each year for being a leader in the rural water industry.
JobsOccupational Health Safety

Communication Insights for Supervision and Safety

Communication is key when it comes to success in the workplace. The supervisor, effectively, serves as the link between management and the workforce by virtue of the fact that they ensure management’s goals and objective are realized though the workforce’s efforts and accomplishments. To perform successfully, the supervisor must be able to effectively communicate with the workforce. Educating supervisors on effective communication skills will enable workforce performance and enhance organizational goal attainment. This to some extent applies to the safety manager as well. Speech and language are foundational to people communicating thoughts, needs, wants, etc. For most people, effective communication means a proficient use of language. Both parties must have a common language and similar understanding for communication to be effective. It is generally better to use familiar words in place of the unfamiliar ones, concrete words in place of the abstract ones, short words in place of long ones and single words in place of several.
Maryville, TNutdailybeacon.com

Remote Area Medical offers free clinic to members of local community in Maryville Aug. 14, 15

Next month, Remote Area Medical (RAM) is hosting a free clinic for medical, dental and vision services for the local Maryville community. The clinic will be held between Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15 at Everett Recreation Center in Maryville. The clinic opens at 6 a.m. on Saturday, and patients are encouraged to arrive at the clinic as early as possible. The parking lot in the recreation center will open at the earliest at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.
Collegeskwbu.org

Special Education Programming

The documentary series APM Reports is releasing three new programs this month. Each delves into different areas of education. 1. Fading Beacon: Why America Is Losing International Students - August 6th at 7pm and August 8th at 6pm on 103.3, Waco Public Radio - KWBU. This hour explores a sea...
Businessprweek.com

Edelman China employs senior specialists

Edelman has named Justin Teo as chief digital officer in China who will be tasked with elevating the agency’s digital transformation, building up key capabilities in social commerce, performance optimisation and B2B demand generation. He joins from VMLY&R Commerce (previously Geometry) where he served in a similar role. Additionally, Nelson...
Tempe, AZasu.edu

Communication breakdown

ASU science communication expert explains why you might be confused about COVID-19 right now. Last week’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement went about as well as a game of telephone. First, the announcement itself, recommending that masks now be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status — which some...
Educationaithority.com

Eduscape Launches Elearning Portal for Educators

Eduscape has launched myEduscape, an innovative online professional development platform for educators. myEduscape was designed to help educators and administrators learn at their own pace in one centralized location, with learning paths that fit each district, school or educator’s learning objectives. Courses are offered in Learning Paths that cover topics...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Monthly $1200 Checks Proposed

Stimulus Check for the fourth round has been vehemently demanded. The IRS sent the third installment of the checks last week. The citizens felt the need to receive more money from the government. The money provided was predominantly used up for paying off debts. With the covid situation worsening, more and more petitions are being filed. A recent petition was filed by the lawmakers. It demanded a monthly payment of $1200 to provide financial relief.

Comments / 0

Community Policy