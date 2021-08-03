Remote Communications Specialist – Aug 3
Community-Campus Partnerships for Health is a nonprofit organization that promotes health equity and social justice through partnerships between communities and academic institutions. This position will support CCPH’s community engagement goals and priorities, with a specific focus on the newly-funded Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Underserved Populations (RADx-UP), a partnership between CCPH, the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), and the Center for Health Equity Research at UNC-Chapel Hill the RADx-UP Program aims to overcome barriers and increase uptake of COVD-19 testing among underserved and vulnerable populations across the U.S. Join our team of dedicated professionals applying their technical expertise and creativity to help impacted communities achieve health equity and social justice.phennd.org
