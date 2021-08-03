K-12 Program Specialist II, Grades 5-6 (Full Time)

The K12 Program Specialist II is a member of the School Programs team that provides in-person and online programming for PreK12 students and teachers about the Barnes Foundation’s collections and special exhibitions. The School Programs team creates interactive lessons grounded in the Barnes Foundation’s objective method but incorporates inquiry-based learning, Universal Design for Learning, trauma-aware, and anti-racist teaching strategies. The K12 Program Specialist is one of four employees that creates programming for PreK through 12 students for grant-funded school partners in Philadelphia and/or Camden, NJ and supports programs for other PreK12 students and teachers. During the Sept-June school year, this position is focused on the upper elementary grade band, 5-6th grade, and creates programs with an emphasis on integrating STEM subjects with art. During the July-Aug summer season, the Specialist supports community-based learning led by the Barnes’ Community Engagement and Family Programs division. Staff time in this position is generally spent 25% delivering lessons in the art galleries 25% delivering lessons online,25% delivering lessons in Philadelphia-area classrooms, and 25% on administrative activities, including lesson preparation.