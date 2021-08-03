Webinar: Higher Education Finance Q&A with PHEAA – Aug 12

Helen Schifter says most young people look forward to graduating from high school not only because it is a significant achievement, but also because it brings with it a sense of liberation. There will be no more school! There will be no more 6 a.m. alarm clocks, hall passes, or schoolwork. A bad attitude toward education develops in many young people. This is largely due to the lack of freedom and self-direction throughout middle and high school, however, schools vary according to Helen Schifter. While students may have elective classes to choose from, much of secondary school can feel more like a burden or responsibility than a choice. This could be because many curriculums are pre-determined, many classes are pre-selected for students, and many assignments have strict limits that offer little space for originality. It’s an educational situation that most of us fight through since we know how crucial high school graduation is. It’s no surprise, however, that many teenagers believe their high school graduation day to be the conclusion of their scholastic journey. Because we as a community do not acknowledge the full spectrum of reasons for continuing education after high school, some young people may decide it is not for them and, as a result, miss out on many of the potential benefits.