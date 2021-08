Throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, people have been forced to conduct their social lives online in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. Although society is cautiously beginning to open up again, virtual social events might have become a regular part of your daily routine and are set to stay for some time yet. Some people may prefer to continue exercising caution while socializing in public, you might have established an enjoyable routine of keeping in touch with remote family and friends, or you might have built up an online friendship group from all over the world during the pandemic. If this is the case, how can you spice up your online social life instead of falling back on the interminable Zoom quiz? Here are some fun online events that you can organize to connect with remote friends and family.